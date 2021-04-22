Kellen Mond stock rising in NFL Draft?

Much attention has fallen on the top four quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but teams drafting lower in the first round may be increasingly eyeing another option at the position.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is rising in status ahead of the draft. In fact, several people within the game have told Pelissero that Mond is the most likely quarterback outside of the top four to be a surprise first round pick.

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond is one of three QBs likely to come off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, with multiple people raising the long-shot possibility he even could sneak into Round 1. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zHCUeFnYFx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 22, 2021

There is a lot that teams like about Mond. He was a consistent producer at Texas A&M and has shown good athleticism and ability there. He also impressed at the Senior Bowl, where he won MVP. However, teams have concerns about how stiff he is throwing the ball, though this could theoretically be coached out of him.

Mond’s college career was appreciated by many, including the guy he replaced at the top of the Aggie leaderboard in many categories. At the very least, it sounds like this is a name to watch on Day 2 at the latest.