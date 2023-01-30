 Skip to main content
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

January 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kellen Moore wearing a headset while coaching

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines in the second half against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers, who had already received permission to speak with him while he was still officially with Dallas.

Don’t be surprised if every other team with an offensive coordinator vacancy at least gives Moore a look. He is well-respected around the league and has even received interest as a head coaching candidate, including from the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

The Cowboys decided to part ways with Moore on Sunday after a disappointing conclusion to the 2022 season. The 34-year-old former quarterback had been part of the Dallas coaching staff since 2018.

