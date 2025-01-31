Report reveals top candidate for Saints head coach job

The New Orleans Saints are the only team in the NFL without a head coach, and it seems like that is because they have zeroed in on a candidate whose season has not yet ended.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to have a second interview with the Saints after the Super Bowl, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Friday. Pelissero views that as a “strong sign” that Moore is at the top of the Saints’ list of potential candidates.

Moore is in his first season as the OC in Philadelphia after previously serving in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX after their offense exploded for 55 points against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Some other candidates for the Saints job have recently removed themselves from consideration. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady took his name out of the running last weekend. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did the same. It is possible that Brady, McCarthy and everyone else associated with the search knows that the Saints are planning to hire Moore.

The 36-year-old Moore may have wanted a different head coach job, but the Saints’ decision to drag out the process is a strong indicator that the interest between the team and Moore is mutual.