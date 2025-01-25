Saints head coach candidate withdraws from consideration

One of the New Orleans Saints’ top head coach candidates has withdrawn from consideration for the job.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has chosen to remain in his current role and withdraw from the Saints’ search, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brady had been on the list of candidates the Saints wanted to have a second interview with, but Brady will not be taking that opportunity.

Staying home: #Bills OC Joe Brady, the architect of the Buffalo offense, has elected to remain with the Bills and pull out of the #Saints HC search, per me and @TomPelissero. New Orleans had wanted to interview Brady a second time, along with Kellen Moore. Brady sticks in BUF. pic.twitter.com/yMpZCoG9Ob — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2025

Brady might not have been the clear favorite for the Saints job, but he certainly appeared to be on the team’s shortlist. He had also been linked to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets jobs, but both teams looked elsewhere.

Now in his second season as offensive coordinator, Brady has won plaudits for his work with Buffalo’s offense since taking over the job midway through the 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Allen has been particularly vocal about his desire to see Brady stay, so he will be thrilled with this development.

The Saints are pursuing several other candidates, including former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. They have the last remaining opening in the NFL, so they can theoretically take their time filling it.