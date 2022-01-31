 Skip to main content
Kelly Stafford had great reaction to Rams reaching Super Bowl

January 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kelly Stafford in the box

Kelly Stafford celebrated like crazy when the Los Angeles Rams reached the Super Bowl.

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday to reach the big game. The Super Bowl conveniently happens to be located in their home stadium this season, though beating the Cincinnati Bengals will be a chore.

But that’s not what Kelly Stafford or her husband Matthew were thinking about when the Rams clinched the game.

Check out how crazy Kelly was going in her luxury box as the Rams got a game-sealing interception:

Yes, that was FOX Sports host Charissa Thompson in the background of the box too.

Kelly has been with Matthew since college at Georgia. They were together for 12 seasons in Detroit. Then Stafford got traded to the Rams and is headed to the Super Bowl in his first season with his new team.

They’re one win away from the storybook ending to their first season in LA. The Bengals could very well spoil the dream ending for the Rams.

