Kemah Siverand apologizes to Seahawks, Pete Carroll for embarrassing incident

Kemah Siverand issued an apology to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday over his embarrassing incident that got him cut earlier this month.

Siverand was cut by the Seahawks two weeks ago after being caught trying to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel. Siverand was signed by the Seahawks in May and trying to make the team as an undrafted player.

The former Oklahoma State cornerback issued his apology via Twitter.

I made a mistake, let people down, and am truly sorry. Thank you to everyone that reached out to offer support. pic.twitter.com/bBtkAwtCyq — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) August 24, 2020

“After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity,” Siverand’s statement said. “I’ve privately apologized to Coach Carroll, John Schneider, and the entire Seahawks organization. I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable, and am ready to move forward. I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

Siverand began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he mostly contributed on special teams. He would need a team to be very forgiving and willing to give him another chance.