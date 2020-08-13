Seahawks cut rookie who was caught sneaking woman into team hotel

NFL teams are taking coronavirus health and safety protocols very seriously leading up to the 2020 season, and one rookie lost his job this week because of it.

The Seattle Seahawks have cut former Oklahoma State cornerback Kemah Siverand after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The unauthorized guest was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear and trying to disguise herself as a player.

Siverand was signed by Seattle back in May as an undrafted free agent. He began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he played sparingly for the Cowboys over two seasons.

Like with other sports leagues, NFL players are expected to follow strict safety protocols ahead of the season in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association prohibits players from taking part in a number of social activities in addition to not allowing unauthorized visitors during training camp.

Several players have already violated the unique rules that are in place at the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando, and Siverand won’t be the only one to do so with the NFL. He may, however, be the only player who ends up losing his roster spot over it.