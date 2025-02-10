Surprising player took final snap of Super Bowl for Eagles

An extremely surprising player took the final snap of Super Bowl LIX for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. With under three minutes left and the game in hand, Philly decided to put backup quarterback Kenny Pickett into the game. Pickett handed the ball off three times and then threw an incomplete pass, which gave the ball to Kansas City.

Pickett’s Eagles got the ball back again with 1:47 left, and the former Pitt quarterback kneeled out the clock three times until the game ended.

Pickett finished the game with a heck of a stat line: 0/1 passing and three carries for -4 yards.

Fans thought it was humorous and made jokes about Pickett being part of a championship team and seeing action in the game.

Kenny Pickett demanded a trade from a struggling organization, and went and won a Super Bowl with his childhood team. What a genius move. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) February 10, 2025

Kenny Pickett played in and won a Super Bowl before Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) February 10, 2025

Kenny Pickett has more snaps in a Super Bowl than Mike Tomlin has playoffs wins in 8 years — Zack (@milroebeliever) February 10, 2025

Pickett is getting the jokes, but he did have a role as the Eagles’ backup QB this season. He passed for 291 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, plus he rushed for a score in the regular season. He saw his most action after Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion against the Commanders in Week 16.

Hurts was the MVP of the game for Philly. He went 17/22 for 221 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards and a score.