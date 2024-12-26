Kenny Pickett making preparations to start in Week 17

Kenny Pickett is making preparations to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in the Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders last weekend, which led Pickett to play most of the game for Philly. If Hurts is unable to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game, then Pickett would be in line for the start.

Pickett suffered an injury to his ribs in Week 16 but said Thursday he would be ready for action, though he would make some adjustments with his padding.

“Tested out some different things padding-wise. I’ll just make sure I feel good with it for Sunday,” Pickett told reporters. “I’ll be ready to go for Sunday.”

Pickett said that after having some rest and rehab time, he will be better.

Pickett went 14/24 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles’ 36-33 loss to the Commanders. He rushed 3 times for 13 yards. That was the first significant action of the season for the third-year QB.

Pickett is in his first season with the Eagles. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick was limited in practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday, which is a good sign of his progress ahead of Sunday’s game against the 7-8 Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are 12-3 and can clinch the NFC East with a win against Dallas.