Kenny Pickett responds to unflattering reports about Steelers exit

March 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kenny Pickett throws a pass during practice

May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) participates in drills during Rookie Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kenny Pickett responded Monday to unflattering stories about his handling of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ addition of Russell Wilson.

Pickett was dismissive of claims that he had not handled Wilson’s arrival well, which prompted the Steelers to trade him to the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback said he was “confident” that he handled the situation properly, and that the two sides had communication behind closed doors.

Pickett also addressed claims that he refused to dress in Week 17 after being benched for Mason Rudolph, claims that Pickett had previously denied.

The Steelers traded Pickett relatively quickly after adding Wilson via free agency. Reports quickly emerged suggesting that Pickett handled Wilson’s arrival poorly and was unwilling to compete for the starting job. Another story claimed that Pickett even snubbed teammates after the Wilson signing.

Pickett is not going into much public detail about what really happened behind the scenes. He is adamant, however, that he handled everything the right way. It may be that he feels justified in whatever he told the Steelers, while the team might not agree.

