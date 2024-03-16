Kenny Pickett reportedly snubbed teammates after Russell Wilson signing

Unflattering reports continue to emerge about quarterback Kenny Pickett and how he handled the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to essentially replace him with Russell Wilson.

A new report suggests Pickett canceled on his teammates after news of the Wilson signing broke. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pickett canceled an out-of-town workout he had scheduled with the team’s wide receivers one day after the Steelers agreed to terms with Wilson. Less than a week later, the Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, a move reportedly made in part because of his response to the Wilson deal.

The Steelers perhaps sensed that Pickett was going to be a problem and sought to get rid of him. It is certainly possible that Pickett felt betrayed by the organization after their public statements supporting him. But even in those comments, they were clear that the starting job would not simply be handed to him.

Late in the season, there were rumors that Pickett refused to dress behind backup Mason Rudolph, even when healthy. Pickett has said those claims were not true, but all these reports are painting a picture of someone who simply did not feel that they should have to compete for a job.