Kenny Pickett traded by Steelers to NFC contender

The Kenny Pickett era is over in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports. The Steelers and Eagles are swapping draft picks as part of the deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

According to Schefter, Pickett made clear to the Steelers that he wanted to move on once the team signed Russell Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the Steelers gave Wilson assurances that he would be the starter before he signed, which led to the Pickett move.

When the #Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson, my understanding is they indicated he would be the starter — rather than have a competition. That led to the trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Pickett grew up an Eagles fan and while he will not have a chance to start for them, he will almost certainly be the backup to Jalen Hurts.

This certainly represents a massive change to Pickett’s circumstances. Less than a month ago, the Steelers were openly saying they had full faith in him as their starter, but the decision to sign Wilson clearly suggested otherwise. Pickett’s hold on the Pittsburgh starting job appeared tenuous after an underwhelming 2023 season that saw the entire offense struggle mightily.

A first round pick in the 2022 draft, Pickett went 14-10 as the Steelers’ starter over two seasons. However, he only managed 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, and simply did not show the team enough for them to feel confident in him as their franchise quarterback.