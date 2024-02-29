Steelers GM responds to speculation about Kenny Pickett’s future

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s future has become the subject of speculation recently, forcing general manager Omar Khan to weigh in on the question.

Khan gave Pickett a vote of confidence Thursday, suggesting that changes to the offense and the addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will help the quarterback find his footing.

Steelers GM Omar Khan says he has “full faith” in Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/p3Ooefacoi — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 29, 2024

“I have full faith in Kenny. He’s shown us some good things. Obviously there were some issues with the offense. I’m excited about the impact that Arthur Smith’s going to have on him, and Arthur’s very optimistic about Kenny.”

Khan did say he expects “strong competition” at the quarterback position, suggesting that Pickett will not have the starting quarterback job handed to him.

Pickett was relatively unimpressive in 2023, but so was the entire Pittsburgh offense. In 12 starts, he managed just six touchdowns to four interceptions. The Steelers appear to be betting that the offense’s general malaise dragged Pickett down as opposed to the other way around.

While Khan’s opinion matters here, there may be some disagreements behind closed doors about whether Pickett really is the answer.