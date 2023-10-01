 Skip to main content
Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in Week 4

October 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kenny Pickett on the ground in pain

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Pickett was sacked on a 4th-and-1 play late in the third quarter. He immediately grabbed at his left leg after going down. Pickett then needed to be helped to the sideline. You can see a couple of different angles of the play below:

Pickett was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers trailed 16-6 at the time Pickett left the game. Pickett finished 15/23 for 114 yards and an interception.

Kenny PickettPittsburgh Steelers
