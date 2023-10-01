Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Pickett was sacked on a 4th-and-1 play late in the third quarter. He immediately grabbed at his left leg after going down. Pickett then needed to be helped to the sideline. You can see a couple of different angles of the play below:

Most obvious angles of Kenny Pickett's injury pic.twitter.com/CyXcyb35yu — Meme Sorta (@memesorta) October 1, 2023

Pickett was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers trailed 16-6 at the time Pickett left the game. Pickett finished 15/23 for 114 yards and an interception.