Kenyan Drake received some trash talk from his mom

Kenyan Drake busted out on Monday night with his best game of the season, and a kick in the pants from his mother was all he needed.

Drake was held to 35 yards on 13 carries in the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers. A week later he rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a win over the New York Jets.

Drake’s mother was not satisfied with her son’s performances and talked to him about going more north-to-south and hitting holes.

On Wednesday, Drake recounted the conversation between them while speaking with the media.

Mom always knows best. pic.twitter.com/NmZIWzUJXK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 21, 2020

“My mom called me before the game. The first thing she did is she told me ‘I’m your mom and everything, but are you going to hit some holes today?’ It really hit home when your own mom is not liking what she sees out there,” Drake said.

Drake says he focused on hitting the holes more and less on going horizontally. The result was 164 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries — Drake’s best game of the season.

Drake had a bold prediction about the Cardinals for this season and they are living up to it. If he keeps listening to his mom, they will continue their success.