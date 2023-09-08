Bucs player skipped practice without permission after being ‘demoted’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn had an unexcused absence from practice earlier this week, and we now know what led to the decision.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Vaughn skipped Wednesday’s practice because the former third-round pick is unhappy with his role. Bowles said Vaughn was upset after being “demoted.”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles says that Ke’Shawn Vaughn was dissatisfied with his role and it’s why he left the building Wed. Unexcused. “If somebody demoted me, I wouldn’t be happy,” Bowles said. But Vaughn is back and Bowles says he’s put it behind him. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 8, 2023

“If somebody demoted me, I wouldn’t be happy,” Bowles said.

Bowles also said he would not have left the building just because he was unhappy with his role if he were in Vaughn’s situation, but the coach insists Vaughn and the team have put the situation behind them.

Vaughn, a former Vanderbilt star, is in his fourth NFL season. He is currently fourth on Tampa Bay’s depth chart behind Rachaad White, rookie Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds. If things remain that way, he is unlikely to be active on game days.

Vaughn played in 15 games for the Bucs last season and rushed for just 53 yards on 17 carries. He caught 3 passes for 19 yards. Vaughn must have felt he had a chance at more playing time this season.