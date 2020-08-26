Kevin Kugler named FOX NFL replacement for Thom Brennaman

Kevin Kugler has picked up a big role from FOX.

Kugler will be an announcer for NFL games on FOX as the replacement for Thom Brennaman, The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch shared on Tuesday.

FOX announced last week that they were replacing Brennaman for using a gay slur while caught on a hot mic during a Cincinnati Reds game last week.

FOX called the slur an “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports. As it relates to Brennaman’s Fox NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him,” they said.

The network moved quickly to find a replacement and selected Kugler, who has called Sunday Night Football on Westwood One since 2009. According to Deitsch, FOX sought some feedback from analyst Chris Spielman on the hire. Kugler was high on Spielman’s list.

Kugler, Spielman and Laura Okmin will now comprise the FOX announcing team that used to involve Brennaman.

Brennaman has been suspended by the Reds. It’s unclear whether he will eventually get either of his play-by-play jobs back.