Kevin O’Connell thinks opponents are targeting Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is getting a raw deal from opponents.

Jefferson was shaken up multiple times during Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, though he ultimately returned to the game every time he left. O’Connell clarified Monday that Jefferson is fine health-wise, but added that he believes opposing teams could be targeting Jefferson with harder hits.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Justin Jefferson health is fine after Saturday's game. But he said some of the hits Jefferson has gotten lately don't seem to be by accident. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 19, 2022

One play from Saturday’s game, in which Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore delivered a midair shot to Jefferson, particularly riled the Vikings at the time. Gilmore did receive a flag for the play.

Stephon Gilmore just tried to murder Justin Jefferson. Kirk Cousins threw an interception on the next play #SKOL #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/GtIxlgtxt9 — Mouthguard (@MouthguardPod) December 17, 2022

O’Connell’s implication seems to be that teams want to rattle Jefferson, or at least make him a bit more wary when he goes to make a catch. Jefferson leads the league in receptions and receiving yardage with 1,623 yards, so it has not worked all that well, but O’Connell probably wants to put this in the minds of officials before the wide receiver gets hurt.

As for Jefferson, he just wants his touchdowns more than anything else.