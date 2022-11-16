Kevin O’Connell roasts Bills-Vikings refs over ridiculous missed call

The Minnesota Vikings escaped Sunday with a win in what may be the game of the year, beating the Buffalo Bills in a dramatic overtime victory. The overtime period still had its bumpy moments, including a high-profile officiating error that nearly mattered a lot.

Replays showed the Bills had 12 defenders on the field on a first-and-goal play on Minnesota’s first drive of the overtime period. Running back Dalvin Cook was tackled for a three-yard loss on that play, but the extra man somehow went unnoticed by the officials, who did not throw a flag. Minnesota wound up having to settle for a field goal.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game he had thought there were 12 Bills on the field and the video proved him correct. On Tuesday, during a film breakdown for the team’s YouTube channel, the coach could not resist taking a shot at the officiating.

Kevin O’Connell calls out the officiating in Buffalo during film breakdown 😭😭😭 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/XE1BqNOohf — Brev (@brevmanbane) November 15, 2022

“We did not get to the point where we could just flat-out win the game in overtime. It tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at times,” O’Connell said. “We’ll continue to work through a good play for first-and-goal at the 2 against 12 guys on the field. I’m working on that right now.”

O’Connell can joke about it now after the Vikings wound up winning the game, but you can’t blame him for wanting to send a message over such a blatant missed call. It really could have cost his team dearly.

The chaotic ending to Sunday’s game was great for fans, but not necessarily for the officials. The missed call O’Connell is describing is not the only big mistake the referees made late in the game to Buffalo’s benefit.