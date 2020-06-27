Kevin Stefanski still hasn’t decided who will call plays for Browns

Who calls the plays is a pretty important part of any offensive staff in the NFL, but the Cleveland Browns are playing it by ear.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he didn’t know if he or offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would handle playcalling, and would sort it out in preseason.

“That really remains to be seen,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’d like to get everybody back in the building, get out there practicing and get together before we make that decision. That decision will be made before Sept. 13, I promise you that.”

It’s certainly an unusual approach to be taking. Stefanski has ample experience in this department as the former offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. Keeping the duties himself would allow him to put his stamp on the offense and really get the team playing the way he wants them to play, so that may end up being the most likely option.

The Browns are going to have to work extra hard in preseason deciding on a playcaller when they’re going to have fans doing it too.