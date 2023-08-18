 Skip to main content
Kevin Stefanski addresses Browns kicker’s in-game social media post

August 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin Stefanski speaks with the media

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is dealing with a rather strange issue that flared up during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns kicker Cade York attracted some attention when he — or someone using his Instagram account — posted highlights of himself at halftime of Thursday’s game. The post featured the caption “+3 from no. 3,” but was deleted by the end of the game.

The NFL has a strict ban on electronic devices during games, so Stefanski had some explaining to do. The coach said Friday that York was not the one behind the post, and that the team would sort things out with whoever did.

“I’m aware of that,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That was not Cade who posted that. I’ll talk to him about that, and all of our players. We know the rules. They’re not allowed to be — none of us — players, coaches — we’re not allowed to be on our phones once kickoff hits. So we’ll address that with the guys.”

It is entirely possible, if not likely, that York has someone managing his social media at times, and they could have been responsible for the post. Of course, they probably should have been aware of the rules before getting that sort of job, since the NFL is very strict about enforcing that ban on electronics.

York’s night only got worse after the mystery post, as he missed two attempts at a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter of what turned out to be an 18-18 tie.

