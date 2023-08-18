Kevin Stefanski addresses Browns kicker’s in-game social media post

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is dealing with a rather strange issue that flared up during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns kicker Cade York attracted some attention when he — or someone using his Instagram account — posted highlights of himself at halftime of Thursday’s game. The post featured the caption “+3 from no. 3,” but was deleted by the end of the game.

You don't see this everyday.#Browns Kicker Cade York was apparently sharing highlights of himself during halftime of the #Eagles game last night. York missed a FG during the game, twice, so he ended up deleting the post. The game ended 18-18 tie. York was given two chances… pic.twitter.com/gaJUx0ljDt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2023

The NFL has a strict ban on electronic devices during games, so Stefanski had some explaining to do. The coach said Friday that York was not the one behind the post, and that the team would sort things out with whoever did.

“I’m aware of that,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That was not Cade who posted that. I’ll talk to him about that, and all of our players. We know the rules. They’re not allowed to be — none of us — players, coaches — we’re not allowed to be on our phones once kickoff hits. So we’ll address that with the guys.”

It is entirely possible, if not likely, that York has someone managing his social media at times, and they could have been responsible for the post. Of course, they probably should have been aware of the rules before getting that sort of job, since the NFL is very strict about enforcing that ban on electronics.

York’s night only got worse after the mystery post, as he missed two attempts at a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter of what turned out to be an 18-18 tie.