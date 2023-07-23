Kevin Stefanski explains his unusual choice of location for Browns training camp

In general, the majority of NFL teams prefer to hold their training camps as close to home as possible. The Cleveland Browns will do so eventually, but they are starting camp with something a bit different.

The Browns are holding the first eight days of camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, a luxury vacation spot in the Allegheny Mountains. Head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that part of the calculus was that the relatively remote location left players with little to do except to spend time with teammates.

“We’re landlocked here,” Stefanski said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “We’re in the middle of nowhere by design, so it forces you to be around your teammates.”

The Browns will ultimately head back to Ohio for their Aug. 3 preseason game in Canton, but the hope is that the time spent in relative isolation will be good for team bonding. After Deshaun Watson’s abbreviated year in 2022, that makes sense. Hopefully they have better luck than the 49ers did in West Virginia a few years ago.