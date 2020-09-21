49ers’ MRI truck broke down after series of Week 2 injuries

It would be tough to have a worse 24 hours than the San Francisco 49ers have had.

The Niners endured a series of injuries on Sunday against the New York Jets. Two of them, to defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, are feared to be season-ending. The team has been unable to confirm because they’re still awaiting MRI results.

Why? In a cruel twist of fate, the MRI truck they called in broke down.

This is how bad the 49ers’ injury issues are: They had arranged for an MRI truck to meet them at The Greenbrier where they are spending the week. That truck? … It broke down. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 21, 2020

Talk about omens.

The Niners are recuperating and preparing for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. They’ll have to cope with the MetLife Stadium turf again, which they’re not looking forward to at all.