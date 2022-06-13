Key Cowboys offensive player could move to different position?

With Amari Cooper gone and Dalton Schultz in a contract dispute, the Dallas Cowboys could be getting a little innovative with their offense.

Coral Smith of NFL.com reported this week that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring the possibility of playing slot receiver this season. Pollard has been doing work both at receiver and on special teams at OTAs.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard was quoted as saying. “If I have to lineup in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.

“You know it’s definitely different, bringing me back to college,” Pollard added about playing receiver. “It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties. Once you’re out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it’s off to the races from there.”

The 25-year-old Pollard was one of Dallas’ most electrifying playmakers last season. He stepped up at running back with Ezekiel Elliott hobbled, rushing for 719 yards on 130 attempts (for a spectacular 5.5 yards per carry, on par with Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor). But Elliott will likely be ready to reclaim bellcow duties in 2022, presenting far fewer opportunities for Pollard out of the backfield.

Pollard added 39 receptions for 337 yards in 2021 and also was an impact pass-catcher and kickoff returner in college at Memphis. When it comes to the Cowboys, Cedrick Wilson led the team in slot snaps last season while Cooper finished third (per Pro Football Focus). Neither player is on the roster any more, creating a void that needs to be filled in the slot.

There is a lot of drama right now in Dallas. But Pollard’s willingness to do whatever it takes to get himself onto the field is certainly commendable.