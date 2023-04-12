Keyshawn Johnson has warning for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is facing a big season for the Denver Broncos, and one former star player sent the quarterback something of a warning on Wednesday.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Keyshawn Johnson voiced his confidence that new coach Sean Payton would help Wilson sort out the issues that plagued him in 2022. Johnson added that if Wilson did not improve, it would be his own fault, and that Payton would not hesitate to find a new quarterback if things do not change.

"I know Sean [Payton] very well and I can guarantee you that if it don't go the way he wants it to go … there's gonna be some major changes and issues at the QB position in 2024" —@keyshawn on the future for the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/XBOMGMdpFh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 12, 2023

“(Payton) can certainly fix him, and if he doesn’t, it won’t be on Sean Payton. It will be on Russell Wilson,” Johnson said. “I know Sean very, very, very well. I can guarantee you that if it don’t go the way he wants it to go, despite salary cap ramifications and whatnot, there’s going to be some major changes at the quarterback position in 2024 for the Denver Broncos.”

Wilson signed a five-year, $242 million contract prior to the 2022 season, making it very hard for the Broncos to get rid of him. Despite that, Johnson views Payton as ruthless enough that it might happen anyway.

Johnson played two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys while Payton was an assistant coach there, which is presumably informing his opinion. Payton has already hinted at one change coming from the 2022 season, and it may be the first of many.