Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson’s private office

A lot has been made of Russell Wilson receiving special treatment in his first season with the Denver Broncos last year, and Sean Payton has indicated that will no longer be the case. However, Payton on Tuesday raised a strong point about why any of it even became an issue.

Wilson had his own office at the Broncos’ facility, which is typically a perk reserved only for coaches and executives. The star quarterback was also allowed to bring in his own training staff and personal quarterback coach. Payton said during his introductory press conference with the Broncos that none of those arrangements will remain as long as he is the coach.

While speaking with reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Payton was asked more about Wilson’s VIP treatment. He said he was just giving an “honest answer” about it earlier this month and that he is focused on moving forward after a “tough year” in Denver. Payton also noted that Wilson would not have faced much — if any — criticism had the Broncos won more games.

“It was a tough year, and someone said it last night, (if) they have success last (year), I don’t think the upstairs meeting room matters to anybody,” Payton said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think it matters, because I didn’t see any articles from any of you prior to Week 1 or Week 2 when it was happening. That’s what happens when you lose. Everything gets looked at closely, including the coaching.

“We’ll have a way of doing business, and I think it’ll be what I’m familiar with and what’s best for the players.”

A new report this week claimed members of Denver’s coaching staff were bothered by Wilson having his own office. Though, many of Wilson’s current and former teammates have defended the arrangement and said Wilson was focused on working hard and trying to win.

Obviously, things are going to be a lot different under Payton. That should be a good thing for the Broncos. Wilson probably has no issue trading some of his special privileges for a Super Bowl-winning coach.