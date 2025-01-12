Everyone said the same thing about the Chargers’ playoff loss

Everyone was saying the same thing Saturday about the Los Angeles Chargers’ playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The Chargers lost 32-12 to the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night in their Wild Card Round playoff game. The Chargers were looking in control early as they kicked a field goal on their opening drive and then recovered a Texans fumble, which they turned into another field goal to lead 6-0. They allowed a touchdown in the second quarter, and then a quick field goal by Houston just before halftime to make it 10-6.

Being down 10-6 at the half wasn’t great, but it wasn’t terrible either. It wasn’t until later in the second half that the Chargers started to fall apart.

Justin Herbert threw a pick-six in the third quarter that made it 20-6 in favor of Houston. Herbert was intercepted on the ensuing drive too, which led to another three points for Houston. The Chargers responded with an 86-yard touchdown by Ladd McConkey, only to have their extra point attempt blocked and returned the other way for a 2-point conversion. After that, the Texans went on another long touchdown drive, while Herbert threw a fourth and final interception to seal the loss.

The way the Chargers completely fell apart with interceptions and a blocked extra point returned for a 2-point conversion had fans saying the same thing: chargering had occurred.

The @chargers : 3 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks including one run back for 2 points. “Chargering” — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 12, 2025

Has to hurt so bad to be a Charger fan, hire a highly successful, culture builder head coach, successfully beat the Chargering allegations several times in the regular season. And then, in the playoffs — oops! all Chargering! — David Helman (@davidhelman_) January 12, 2025

this may be the most chargerous chargering in a long history — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 12, 2025

This is absolutely prime Chargering. — Will Carson (@WillCarsonY) January 12, 2025

The Chargers have a horrible reputation for blowing games where everything that can go wrong does go wrong. They seemed to have gotten past that when they hired Jim Harbaugh and went 11-6. But things still went terribly wrong in their playoff game on Saturday.