Another sign emerges that Kirk Cousins may leave Vikings

Another sign has emerged indicating that Kirk Cousins may leave the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins is expected to test the free agent market when the two-day negotiating period opens on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero said on Sunday that Cousins remains in talks with the Vikings but will likely talk with the Atlanta Falcons and possibly the Denver Broncos.

“The Vikings are still in this. A deal could come together quickly assuming the offer is right,” Pelissero reports.

There has been chatter that Cousins has interest in playing for the Falcons. Either Cousins has serious interest in playing for the NFC South team (or elsewhere), or his agent is doing some masterful work trying to push the Vikings to the financial terms they want.

Cousins has been playing on short-term deals since 2016, which has allowed him to have his contracts be fully guaranteed. He is looking to continue that streak of signing for fully guaranteed money.

The 35-year-old Cousins has played the last six seasons for the Vikings. He is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury that limited him to 8 games last season.