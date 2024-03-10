Report: NFC team viewed as ‘major contender’ to sign Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have been working to keep Kirk Cousins from hitting free agency, but a clear favorite has emerged to land the veteran quarterback if he gets to that point.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report said Sunday that the Atlanta Falcons are a “major contender” to sign Cousins when the free agency legal tampering period begins on Monday.

Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Falcons are considered a major contender to lure QB Kirk Cousins out of Minnesota once free agency officially opens on Monday at 12 ET, per multiple sources. The #Vikings are still trying to retain Cousins, who is the top quarterback on Atlanta’s… pic.twitter.com/IePG7AX53k — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2024

It has been clear for a while now that Cousins is the Falcons’ top target. Cousins has connections to the Atlanta area and is said to be open to the move.

Cousins current contract does not technically void until Wednesday, so the Vikings have until then to sign him to a new deal. However, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis of The Athletic report that Minnesota is expecting to hear on Sunday evening whether Cousins plans to entertain offers from other teams or not.

Cousins has been with the Vikings since 2018. He has made three Pro Bowl teams in his six seasons in Minnesota and led the team to the playoffs twice. The 35-year-old was limited to eight games last season after tearing his Achilles, but there does not seem to be much concern about him making a full recovery.

There has been at least one team mentioned as a potential surprise suitor for Cousins, so the Falcons and Vikings likely will not be the only options for the quarterback when free agency begins.