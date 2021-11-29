Video: Kirk Cousins makes embarrassing pre-snap mistake on key play

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a reputation for making bizarre mistakes sometimes, but one error from Sunday’s game was beyond the pale even for him.

The Vikings were facing a key 4th and goal play with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation against the San Francisco 49ers. Minnesota opted to go for it trailing by eight.

There was some pre-snap chaos. Cousins was trying to redirect his receivers, who were lined up on the wrong side. Then Cousins got confused after correcting his teammates and lined up wrong himself.

Instead of lining up behind the center, Cousins lined up behind his right guard to try taking the snap.

Kirk Cousins didn’t know where his center was pic.twitter.com/kUmkC762qU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2021

Running back Alexander Mattison desperately tried to correct Cousins, but with the play clock running down, the Vikings had to burn a timeout.

That’s both hilarious and downright ugly. It made the Vikings look totally unprepared for one of the key plays of the game. It’s not the first time the team has given off that impression this season, either. Ultimately, the blame for this one falls squarely on Cousins, and it’s a mistake that should not happen with an experienced veteran at the helm.