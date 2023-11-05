Kirk Cousins reacts to Vikings’ thrilling win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had to watch his team’s thrilling win from home on Sunday, and the veteran liked what he saw.

Joshua Dobbs threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell with just 22 seconds remaining to lead the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs entered the game after starter Jaren Hall suffered an injury on a scramble play in the first quarter

Despite joining the team just last week via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, Dobbs found a way to get the job done.

Cousins and the rest of Vikings Nation were fired up about the win.

Cousins tore his Achilles last week and will miss the remainder of the season. The 35-year-old had previously only missed one game since 2015, and it was not due to an injury. Watching from home must have been an awkward experience for him, but at least his team put on a show.

Dobbs got off to a shaky start when he entered the game on Sunday, which is understandable. He fumbled three times, losing two of them. He then finished 20/30 for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner to Powell.

Most people were impressed by what Dobbs was able to accomplish considering he joined the Vikings just five days ago. Cousins likely appreciated the performance more than most.