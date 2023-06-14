Kirk Cousins has interesting take on Vikings’ Dalvin Cook release

The Minnesota Vikings made the long-awaited decision to release running back Dalvin Cook last week, but quarterback Kirk Cousins is hoping he has not seen the last of his former teammate.

Cousins was asked about Cook’s release on Wednesday and the quarterback said he would be pulling for Cook no matter where the running back lands. Cousins then floated the possibility of Cook actually returning to the Vikings.

👀 from Kirk Cousins today on the recently-released Dalvin Cook: "I'm excited to see where he goes, I'll always be pulling for him and I'm kind of optimistically hoping maybe we get him back. Who knows. Maybe there is an outside chance. We'll see." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) June 14, 2023

“I’m kind of optimistically hoping maybe we get him back. Who knows. Maybe there is an outside chance. We’ll see,” Cousins said.

To be clear, unless Cousins knows something the rest of us do not, there is little chance of Cook returning to Minnesota. The Vikings have an established starter in Alexander Mattison, who will be capable of holding down the starting job. Plus, Cook was released for financial reasons, and he may not want to take much of a pay cut from the $11 million he was due to make in 2023. If the Vikings were unable to re-negotiate Cook’s salary before releasing him, that probably is not changing now.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those numbers are good enough to attract some interest from other teams. The big question is whether anyone will meet his financial demands. His only route back to Minnesota would seemingly be for no one to do so.