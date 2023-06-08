Report: At least 2 teams expected to pursue Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have been unable to trade Dalvin Cook, but the star running back is expected to draw interest from multiple teams if and when he is released.

Cook will reportedly be released on Friday if no trade is in place. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins are two teams that have interest in Cook and have been “monitoring (him) for weeks.”

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

The Dolphins considered trading for Cook earlier this offseason, but they could not work out an agreement with the Vikings. Miami then drafted explosive former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round. Apparently the Dolphins still feel they have room for Cook in their backfield.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old has had battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy.