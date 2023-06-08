 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 8, 2023

Report: At least 2 teams expected to pursue Dalvin Cook

June 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dalvin Cook at the Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cooke (33) poses with NFL 100th anniversary gloves during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have been unable to trade Dalvin Cook, but the star running back is expected to draw interest from multiple teams if and when he is released.

Cook will reportedly be released on Friday if no trade is in place. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins are two teams that have interest in Cook and have been “monitoring (him) for weeks.”

The Dolphins considered trading for Cook earlier this offseason, but they could not work out an agreement with the Vikings. Miami then drafted explosive former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round. Apparently the Dolphins still feel they have room for Cook in their backfield.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old has had battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy.

Article Tags

Dalvin CookDenver BroncosMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus