Embarrassing Kirk Cousins play sums up Vikings’ 1st half

The Minnesota Vikings looked like anything but a playoff team in a shocking first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and one play in particular summed up how things went for them.

The Vikings found themselves behind 30-0 against the Indianapolis Colts late in the second quarter after a series of special teams miscues and offensive ineptitude. One play seemed to sum things up perfectly: quarterback Kirk Cousins seemingly getting his feet tangled with offensive lineman Ed Ingram and falling down almost immediately after receiving the snap.

screaming with laughter pic.twitter.com/f4mXsbG9j6 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 17, 2022

The Vikings were loudly booed on multiple occasions in the first half thanks to moments like these. Fans had hoped to see the team clinch the NFC North title against a four-win Colts team, and Minnesota got dominated across the board instead.

It was not that long ago that Cousins was basically a cult hero in Minnesota over his team victory celebrations. Things have certainly changed, and the team now has to find a way to get back on track at the end of the season.