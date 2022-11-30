 Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins offers update on his big celebration plan

November 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kirk Cousins smiles

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have gained attention lately for their increasingly over-the-top celebrations following victories. Cousins is apparently somewhat committed to taking it to the next level.

Cousins joked after the Vikings’ win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving that his next celebratory step would probably be custom grills, adding that it probably is not a request his regular dentist gets often.

On Wednesday, Cousins suggested he was not joking, and the plan is “in the works.” The Vikings quarterback even added that his agents have been fielding messages from interested dentists.

This all started with a viral video of Cousins wearing chains celebrating a win on the team plane earlier in the month. With the exception of a bad performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota has kept winning, and players keep getting asked what they will do to top their previous celebration. If Cousins follows through with the grills, that might wind up being as high as it can go.

