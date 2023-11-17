Kirk Cousins drops hint about his future with Vikings

Kirk Cousins’ future is uncertain after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in a contract year, but the door appears to be open for a return to the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins suggested Friday that he still wants to end his career in Minnesota, though he admitted that his injury could complicate things.

“When I was in Washington, I always said, ‘I want to be a one-team quarterback in my career. That’d be pretty special; it’s very tough to do,'” Cousins said, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “And then when it didn’t work out in Washington and I came here, I thought, ‘Not only do I want to be just a two-team quarterback, I want the run in [Minnesota] to go so well that I’m remembered as basically a one-team quarterback, that I played for the Minnesota Vikings.’ Certainly, that desire hasn’t changed. That’s still the same. There’s a lot that’s out of my control in that. You can want a lot of things; that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. So I keep an open mind, but certainly would love for that to be the case.”

Cousins suffered his season-ending injury in Week 8, but he had been playing well up to that point with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He turns 36 in August, so there would certainly be some risk involved if Minnesota decided to lean on him.

The veteran quarterback has spent the last six seasons of his career with the Vikings, and has been selected to three Pro Bowls during that span.