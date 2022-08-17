 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Kirk Cousins hilariously brings back his old catchphrase

August 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kirk Cousins drops back to pass

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) sets to throw a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing several days with COVID, and he had a great way of showing the fans how excited he was to be back.

Cousins completed a pass to Adam Thielen at one point that he was apparently pleased with. Reporters in attendance said he turned to his teammates after the play and yelled, “You f—ing like that?!”

That, of course, is a more animated version of the tag line that Cousins made so popular several years ago when he was playing in Washington. He first screamed “you like that?!” at a reporter as a way to call out his critics following a victory. The phrase took on a life of its own, and Cousins has embraced it.

Vikings players probably weren’t as pumped up on Wednesday as they were when Cousins busted out his catchphrase in the locker room a couple years ago. Still, it is nice to see the 33-year-old showing some passion before the season even begins.

