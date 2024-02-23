 Skip to main content
Fans all identified 1 huge winner from NFL salary cap news

February 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
The NFL announced on Friday that the salary cap has taken a huge jump for 2024, and fans all identified one big winner based on the news.

The NFL salary cap is jumping by over $30 million and will be $255.4 million in 2024. And guess who’s all set to benefit from the jump? You guessed it — Kirk Cousins.

Fans immediately made references to Cousins’ ability to cash in and take advantage of the situation.

Cousins is the biggest free agent available at quarterback. Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields (who could be traded) are the other QBs drawing the most attention this offseason.

The reason Cousins is in position to take advantage of the salary cap increase is because he signs short-term deals, which is unlike other good QBs, who tend to sign massive long-term contracts.

Cousins has earned $185 million over his six seasons with the Vikings. Though he is coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon, Minnesota has interest in re-signing him, and several other teams would want him if he doesn’t re-sign.

Cousins has made an average of $35 million per season over the last two years. That amount is almost certainly going to increase this offseason — likely by a large margin.

Kirk Cousins
