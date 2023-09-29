Kirk Herbstreit names 1 coach he expects to be ‘hot name’

Kirk Herbstreit identified one coach whom he expects to be a hot coaching candidate during the next hiring cycle.

Herbstreit was calling the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in Week 4. The Lions were leading 14-3 and in position to add to their lead early in the second quarter. The strong start for Detroit’s offense led Herbstreit and Al Michaels to talk about Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Michaels noted that Johnson had received interest for head coach opportunities during the last hiring cycle but declined the interest to remain with Detroit.

Herbstreit said he thought Johnson would be a hot candidate for jobs in the future.

“I think with all the quarterbacks coming out (of the draft), a lot of high-profile quarterbacks coming out next year, [Ben Johnson is] going to become one of the hottest names with the year the Lions are expected to have offensively,” Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit mentioned USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye as high-profile quarterbacks who are expected to become available in the draft. Any team that takes one of those quarterbacks would want a proven offensive coach to help develop the QB, which is what Herbstreit is using as his reasoning.

Johnson, 37, was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina. He got his first NFL job with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and was with them until 2018. He has been with the Lions since 2019, though this is only his second season as their offensive coordinator.

Perhaps he felt he needed more seasoning before going to become a head coach. But Herbstreit is right — as long as Detroit’s offense keeps producing, Johnson will receive serious interest.