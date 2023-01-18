Detroit Lions get big news about their coaching staff

The Detroit Lions are getting some good news about their coaching staff.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has withdrawn his name from consideration for head coach jobs. Johnson apparently feels the Lions are building something special and wants to see it through.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, per sources. Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the #Panthers. But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year. pic.twitter.com/vUNLyKFtLf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Johnson interviewed virtually with both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. He was also scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Instead, Johnson will return to the Lions.

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019. He began as an offensive quality control coach and then became the tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021. Dan Campbell made him the offensive coordinator this season, and Detroit’s offense was electric. The Lions finished fifth in the league in points per game and fourth in yards. They went 9-8.

This was the Lions’ best offense since the 2011 season. The team’s offensive personnel is loaded as they have Jared Goff, Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams.

This was Detroit’s first winning season since 2017, when they went 9-7 in Jim Caldwell’s last year before being fired. The Lions have positive momentum entering the 2023 season.