Kirk Herbstreit reveals whether he would leave college football for NFL broadcasting

September 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit received high marks for his work on “Monday Night Football,” but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a permanent thing.

Herbstreit said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he couldn’t ever see himself leaving college football to do the NFL full-time.

“I am a college football junkie,” Herbstreit said. “I am just — I loved what I did last night, but I don’t know if I could ever shut down college football and do NFL. College football feeds my soul, you know?”

That is an understandable stance from Herbstreit. He has spent his life in college football, and it’s where he made his name.

Herbstreit’s NFL debut won’t quiet the speculation, however. He and Chris Fowler did a great job and had natural chemistry that previous “MNF” crews have lacked. There was talk of the pair getting the full-time Monday Night gig, but that didn’t happen. Maybe someday he can do both, which was also considered possible.

