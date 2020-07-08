Report: Kirk Herbstreit could call both ‘Monday Night Football’ and college games

Kirk Herbstreit has been mentioned as a possible addition to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast team this year if the college football season is postponed or canceled, but apparently we could see him calling NFL games even if the NCAA season kicks off on schedule.

The idea of Herbstreit joining the “Monday Night Football” crew is gaining momentum, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that Herbstreit could team up with play-by-play front-runner Steve Levy for NFL games and remain with Chris Fowler on ESPN’s top college football broadcast team. It is viewed as unlikely that Fowler would also pull double duty, so there’s only a chance we’d see him on “Monday Night Football” broadcasts if the college season is delayed or called off.

Marchand notes that Herbstreit joining “MNF” is far from a done deal, and other color analysts are still in consideration to be paired with Levy. Those candidates include Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky.

In other words, the only thing that’s certain is that Herbstreit and Fowler will continue as ESPN’s No. 1 college broadcast duo if there is an NCAA football season. If the start of the season is delayed or canceled, we could see both move to “Monday Night Football.” And no matter what the outcome, there is a chance we will see Herbstreit calling NFL games.

ESPN has officially moved on from Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, and they are focusing on internal candidates after a slew of former NFL quarterbacks turned down the network’s massive offers.