KJ Wright wants NFL action on ‘dirty’ tackle of Chris Carson

One Seattle Seahawks player is not happy about the play that injured running back Chris Carson on Sunday.

Linebacker K.J. Wright urged the NFL to take strong action against Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill, whose tackle and gator roll knocked Carson out of Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter.

“This needs to be addressed ASAP!!” Wright wrote in a tweet to the NFL, which included video of the play. “Doing dirty dumb malicious s*** like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also said Monday that he was “really pi-sed” over the play.

Carson’s injury does not appear to be serious, though his status for Week 4 will be up in the air. It’s understandable why Wright and the Seahawks are still livid, though. That was a very dangerous play that could have produced far more serious consequences for Carson.