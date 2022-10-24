 Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury cracks funny joke about 49ers’ big trade

October 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kliff Kingsbury looking ahead

Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet.

Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade. His lack of concern, at least for Week 7, was down to the 49ers’ opponent.

“I knew they were playing the Chiefs, so I felt good about it,” Kingsbury joked.

Kingsbury was not necessarily wrong about shrugging it off. The 49ers got blown out by Kansas City. Of course, the Niners won’t be facing the Chiefs every week, so Kingsbury is going to have to come up with a way around McCaffrey at some point.

While the McCaffrey trade certainly makes the Cardinals’ task tougher in the NFC West, they do have other concerns. After all, the coach needs to make sure he and his star quarterback are on the same page going forward.

