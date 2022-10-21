Kyler Murray drops F-bomb on Kliff Kingsbury in heated confrontation

Kyler Murray was seen yelling at Kliff Kingsbury late in the second quarter of “Thursday Night Football” and even dropped an F-bomb on his head coach.

Murray’s Arizona Cardinals were down 14-6 to the New Orleans Saints and were in the red zone. Murray rushed for a first down on 4th-and-1 from the New Orleans four. The offense was late getting the next play off, which led Arizona to take a timeout.

Amazon then showed Murray cursing at his coach as the quarterback headed toward the sideline.

“Calm the f— down,” Murray could be seen barking at Kingsbury.

The quarterback repeated the line.

Video then showed Murray yelling in the direction of his coach while the two were part of a huddle.

Kyler Murray was letting Kliff Kingsbury hear it. Kingsbury (-110) is the favorite to be the next coach fired in the NFL ✌️pic.twitter.com/QQOM1nYYt3 — Covers (@Covers) October 21, 2022

Arizona scored a touchdown on its next play, and they also went for two and tied the game at 14.

This is the latest turn in a saga between the two men. Murray has seemed unhappy with Kingsbury for a while.

In the preseason, Kingsbury had Murray call some plays to show the quarterback it’s not so easy. In September, the Cardinals quarterback joked that he sometimes ignores his coach’s play calls. The two just showed everyone on national TV that this isn’t a laughing matter.