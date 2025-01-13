Kliff Kingsbury could pull surprising move amid head coach interest

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest as a head coach candidate, but he may not be as quick to embrace it as one might expect.

In his weekly appearance on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show, Mike Florio reported that Kingsbury may turn down some interview requests this offseason. Kingsbury is still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals, and loves his situation in Washington.

“The Cardinals are still paying him, and will be paying him as a mid-level head coach into 2026. He’s in no hurry whatsoever,” Florio said of Kingsbury. “The Bears, the Saints, likely the Jaguars will want to interview him. One or more of those interview requests might be declined by Kliff Kingsbury. He loves where he is and he is in no hurry whatsoever to leave.”

Kingsbury has indicated that he would like to be a head coach again, but is clearly in no hurry to take the first offer that comes his way. As Florio noted, a few teams have reached out to speak to him, and he does seem inclined to meet with at least a few interested parties.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He has helped guide rookie Jayden Daniels to the playoffs in their first season with the Commanders, and he has no real incentive to give that up to jump into a mediocre situation.