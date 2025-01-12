Report: Kliff Kingsbury likely to interview for 2 head coach jobs

Kliff Kingsbury has drawn interest as a potential head coach candidate in recent weeks, and the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator is expected to interview with at least two teams.

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears have requested permission to interview Kingsbury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Kingsbury will likely meet with both teams this week.

Kingsbury has boosted his resume with the success he has had as Washington’s offensive coordinator this season. Jayden Daniels was named to the Pro Bowl and is a virtual lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The former LSU star’s immediate impact and stellar play in Kingsbury’s offense have led to renewed buzz surrounding the coach.

Kingsbury is not guaranteed to take a head coach job even if one is offered, however. There have been reports that the 45-year-old will be selective, and he had a telling response recently when asked if he wants to be a head coach in the NFL again.

The Bears have been mentioned as a suitor for Kingsbury largely because of the coach’s connection with Caleb Williams. Kingsbury served as an offensive analyst at USC for one year while Williams was there, so the pair have a pre-existing relationship. Williams has hinted that he would like to play for Kingsbury again.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in four seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The team made the playoffs once and lost in the first round. Kingsbury is in a great situation with the Commanders now that they have a franchise quarterback, which is why he might choose to wait it out a while longer if he does not think a perfect opportunity exists this offseason.