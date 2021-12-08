Kliff Kingsbury reacts to former Cardinals player getting tattoo in his honor

Kliff Kingsbury probably never could have imagined that a former Arizona Cardinals player would get a tattoo in his honor, but here we are. Frank Sanders did exactly that on Tuesday, and Kingsbury had a very simple reaction.

Sanders, a wide receiver with the Cardinals from 1995-2002, got a tattoo paying tribute to Kingsbury after he had been highly critical of the coach in the past. Sanders promised to get the tattoo if the Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9. The former second-round pick delivered and recorded it all during the “PHNX Cardinals Podcast” this week.

A reporter on Wednesday told Kingsbury about Sanders’ new ink. Kingsbury had a funny reaction.

Kliff Kingsbury was told former Cardinal Frank Sanders got a tattoo in Kingsbury's honor, and Kliff was asked if he had ever had something done like that by another player. "Not a male." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 8, 2021

Sanders explained during the podcast that he felt Kingsbury underperformed in his first two seasons as Cardinals head coach. He believed the product on the field was not good enough given the talent on the roster. Arizona then began the 2021 season by winning seven of eight games. Sanders was convinced their second loss would come against the Niners.

“We were going to San Francisco. The 49ers needed a win badly. I thought without a doubt there was no chance we would get a win without Kyler Murray, (DeAndre Hopkins) and several other players,” Sanders explained. “I just thought there was no way we could get a win, without a doubt.”

Well, they did, and Sanders now has “K2” tattooed on his forearm. Kingsbury proved how much he enjoyed the Week 9 victory with the way he mocked a certain group of fans afterword, but he probably had no idea what was at stake for Sanders.