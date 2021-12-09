Kliff Kingsbury has huge compliment for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has established himself as a heavy favorite to win Coach of the Year during the New England Patriots’ recent winning streak. A case could also be made for Kliff Kingsbury to win the award, but the Arizona Cardinals coach doesn’t think he deserves it.

Kingsbury, whose Cardinals have an NFL-best 10-2 record heading into Week 14, was asked on Thursday about being in the Coach of the Year discussion with Belichick. He paid Belichick a huge compliment, saying the 69-year-old should win the award every year for the rest of his career and then have it named after him.

Asked Kliff Kingsbury what it feels like to be in the running for Coach of the Year with Bill Belichick, who brought him to the NFL as a QB years ago. He said they should name the award after Belichick, adding "Until he retires, I don't think anyone else should get the award." — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) December 9, 2021

That’s a classy response from Kingsbury. The 42-year-old has done a fantastic job in his third year with the Cardinals. He has kept Arizona atop the NFC West even with Kyler Murray missing three games due to an injury. The Cardinals won two of those games.

Belichick, of course, has the Patriots back in the playoff hunt in only his second season without Tom Brady. Mac Jones has been the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season, and Belichick’s defense has helped keep the pressure off the former Alabama star. Belichick has easily done one of the best coaching jobs of his illustrious career.

Kingsbury already had a former Cardinals player get a tattoo in his honor this week, so it’s possible he simply can’t take any more praise. Both he and Belichick deserve it.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports