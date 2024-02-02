 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh reportedly decides on his Chargers OC

February 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh being introduced by the Chargers

Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh appears to be turning to an old friend as he sets up his Los Angeles Chargers staff.

Greg Roman, Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, appears likely to take on a similar role with the Chargers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. Jesse Minter will follow Harbaugh from Michigan as defensive coordinator, as was previously known.

Roman’s last job was as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He left that job after the 2022 season amid criticism of his offense and wound up sitting out 2023. He has a reputation as a run-heavy schemer, though that may have to be adapted with a talent like Justin Herbert at quarterback in an increasingly passing-oriented league.

Harbaugh’s ties to Roman appear to have been decisive, as Roman was mentioned as a possibility as soon as the former Michigan coach took the Chargers job.

