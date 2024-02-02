Jim Harbaugh reportedly decides on his Chargers OC

Jim Harbaugh appears to be turning to an old friend as he sets up his Los Angeles Chargers staff.

Greg Roman, Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, appears likely to take on a similar role with the Chargers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. Jesse Minter will follow Harbaugh from Michigan as defensive coordinator, as was previously known.

#Chargers staff expected to include veteran assistant Mike Devlin #Ravens #Texans to coach offensive line, per league sources, Jesse Minter (defensive coordinator), Jay Harbaugh (safeties) and former #Ravens #49ers #Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Ryan Ficken (special… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2024

Roman’s last job was as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He left that job after the 2022 season amid criticism of his offense and wound up sitting out 2023. He has a reputation as a run-heavy schemer, though that may have to be adapted with a talent like Justin Herbert at quarterback in an increasingly passing-oriented league.

Harbaugh’s ties to Roman appear to have been decisive, as Roman was mentioned as a possibility as soon as the former Michigan coach took the Chargers job.